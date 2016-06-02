BRIEF-American Financial Group enters into new credit agreement - SEC filing

June 2 American Financial Group Inc:

* Entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing

* Under credit agreement company may borrow up to $500 million; maturity date of credit agreement is June 2, 2021

* Credit agreement dated as of December 5, 2012 was terminated in connection with entering into new credit agreement Source text - 1.usa.gov/25zxMwZ Further company coverage: