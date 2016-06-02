BRIEF-Target Canada gets sanction order from court approving second amended joint plan of arrangement

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Target Canada:
* Obtained sanction order from Ontario Court approving second amended and restated joint plan of compromise and arrangement
* Expects to begin implementation of amended plan about June 28, 2016
* Sanction order authorizes distribution of funds to Target Canada's creditors pursuant to amended plan
* Target Canada Co says initial distributions to creditors should commence on or about July 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process