BRIEF-National Bank of Canada increases NVCC preferred share issue to 16 mln shares

June 2 National Bank Of Canada

* Says gross proceeds of offering will now be $400 million

* Offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares series 36, size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

