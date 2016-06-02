BRIEF-GATX Corp enters into five year credit agreement - SEC filing

June 2 GATX Corp :

* Agreement provides co with $600 million in revolving credit availability for term running through May 26, 2021, with two one-year extensions

* On May 26, 2016, co entered into a five year credit agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Merrill Lynch, Pierce - SEC filing

* Credit agreement replaced prior $575 million revolving credit facility, which was terminated upon entry into new credit agreement Source text 1.usa.gov/1TRQ7mP