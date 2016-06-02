版本:
BRIEF-Warner Bros forms Warner Bros Digital Networks focused on digital, video content

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Warner Bros forms Warner Bros Digital Networks, division focused on building studio's digital,video services; Craig Hunegs will be president- Website

Source (bit.ly/1XlAPI4)

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

