2016年 6月 3日

BRIEF-Sling TV, Dish announce agreement with Zee

June 3 Dish TV India Ltd :

* Sling TV and Dish announce landmark agreement with Zee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

