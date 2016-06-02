版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Trecora Resources initiates production at acquired BASF plant

June 2 Trecora Resources

* Trecora Resources initiates production at recently acquired BASF plant

* First production run is a new high purity specialty wax product that could not be handled at TC due to capacity constraints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐