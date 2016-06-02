BRIEF-Tribune Publishing says announces corporate rebranding, changes name to tronc

June 2 Tribune Publishing Co
* Tribune publishing announces corporate rebranding, changes
name to tronc
* Will be transferring its stock exchange listing from New
York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to NASDAQ Global Select Market
* Tronc expects its common stock to begin trading as a
NASDAQ-listed security under new ticker symbol "TRNC" on june 20
* Plans to launch www.tronc.com, a visual content portal
that will curate tronc's premium content across all brands in
one place
* Tronc pools co's media brands,leverages technology to
deliver personalized and interactive experiences to monthly
users
* Tronc to begin trading on NASDAQ on June 20
* Tribune publishing co says name change will become
effective on June 20, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)