BRIEF-Qlik Technologies sets termination fees for its deal with Thoma Bravo

June 2 Qlik Technologies

* Co will be required to reimburse project alphaholding for up to $5 million of its expenses associated with deal if merger is terminated

* Upon termination of merger with Thoma Bravo, under some circumstances, co to be required to pay project alpha holding termination fee of $103 million

* Upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, project alpha holding will be required to pay co termination fee of $207 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)