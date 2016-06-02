BRIEF-Qlik Technologies sets termination fees for its deal with Thoma Bravo

June 2 Qlik Technologies
* Co will be required to reimburse project alphaholding for
up to $5 million of its expenses associated with deal if merger
is terminated
* Upon termination of merger with Thoma Bravo, under some
circumstances, co to be required to pay project alpha holding
termination fee of $103 million
* Upon termination of merger agreement under specified
circumstances, project alpha holding will be required to pay co
termination fee of $207 million
