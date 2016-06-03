BRIEF-Apple says App store service restored

Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
June 2 Apple Inc :
* Apple says App store service restored
Source (apple.co/1r4hPPN)
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* The Word & Brown Companies announce the sale of Healthcompare, Quotit, and Book of Medicare and IFP business to national general Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: