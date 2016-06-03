版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 08:06 BJT

BRIEF-Avianca advisers have sent document to potential bidders seeking a $500 million capital injection- WSJ

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Advisers to Avianca have distributed a document to potential bidders seeking a $500 million capital injection- WSJ,citing source

Source (on.wsj.com/1TS7mnW) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐