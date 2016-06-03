版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 08:21 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook to reduce likelihood that Zuckerberg would leave co

June 2 Facebook :

* To reduce likelihood that Zuckerberg would leave co, special committee required the new automatic "sunset" conversion triggers - SEC filing

* "sunset" conversion require conversion of all Zuckerberg's class B shares to class a shares if Zuckerberg is no longer in leadership role at co

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐