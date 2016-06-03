版本:
2016年 6月 3日

BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund says as of May 31, fund's net assets were $319 mln

June 2 Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Inc

* Says as of May 31, 2016, fund's net assets were $319 million and its net asset value per share was $14.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

