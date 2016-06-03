BRIEF-Kayne Anderson MLP Investment says as of May 31, co's net assets were $2.1 bln

June 2 Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co

* Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co says as of May 31, 2016, company's net assets were $2.1 bln, and its net asset value per share was $18.59