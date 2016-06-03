版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 08:20 BJT

BRIEF-Kayne Anderson MLP Investment says as of May 31, co's net assets were $2.1 bln

June 2 Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co

* Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co says as of May 31, 2016, company's net assets were $2.1 bln, and its net asset value per share was $18.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐