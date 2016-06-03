BRIEF-Sumner Redstone's decision-making capacity reconfirmed - Redstone spokesman

Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
* Redstone "retains legal mental capacity to make decisions" to remove Viacom CEO, Abrams from Redstone National Amusements Trust - Redstone spokesman
* Conclusion comes from Dr James Spar, who examined Redstone at Redstone's home on May 20 and May 24 - Redstone spokesman
* Spar determined that Redstone had only a "mild degree" of cognitive impairment, given his age - Redstone spokesman (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* The Word & Brown Companies announce the sale of Healthcompare, Quotit, and Book of Medicare and IFP business to national general