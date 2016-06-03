版本:
BRIEF-Schlumberger acquires Omron Oilfield and Marine Inc

June 2 Schlumberger NV

* Schlumberger acquires Omron Oilfield And Marine Inc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

