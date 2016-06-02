BRIEF-Chemung Financial got approval from Nevada to create a new captive insurance unit

June 2 Chemung Financial Corp
* Will recognize about $170 thousand in one-time expenses
associated with feasibility and implementation of unit during
first half of 2016
* Beginning in fy 2017, coexpects to receive a potential net
benefit of about $370 thousand associated with insurance premium
exclusion
* Received approval from state of Nevada for creation of a
new captive insurance unit, named chemung risk management, inc.
On may 31, 2016
* Purpose of unit is to insure gaps in commercial coverage
and uninsured exposures in corporation's current insurance
coverages
* Will have annual costs of approximately $90 thousand
associated with on-going operations of subsidiary
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)