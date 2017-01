EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexico's peso strengthen as dollar dips

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Mexico's peso and the Brazilian real strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday as U.S. traders returned from a long weekend in which President-elect Donald Trump said the greenback's strength against the Chinese yuan "is killing us." Brazil's central bank also sold $600 million worth of traditional currency swaps, which function like dollar sales for future delivery to investors, to roll over February m