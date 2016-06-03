BRIEF-Natus Medical to repurchase up to an additional $20 mln shares - SEC filing

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
June 3 Natus Medical Inc
* Board of directors has approved an expansion of its existing stock repurchase program; expiration date is set for June 1, 2017
* Board authorizing repurchase of up to an additional $20 million of company's common stock - SEC filing
* To use cash on hand, cash generated from operations, existing credit facilities or other financing to fund share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1VBau79 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.