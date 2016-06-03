BRIEF-SpartanNash appoints Dennis Eidson as chief executive officer

June 3 SpartanNash Co

* Board appointed Dennis Eidson, company's president and chief executive officer, to succeed Sturken as chairman of board - SEC filing

* Craig C. Sturken concluded his service as chairman and a director of SpartanNash company on June 2, 2016