BRIEF-Tecnoglass hires Deloitte as consultant for US GAAP accounting

June 3 Tecnoglass Inc :

* Hires Deloitte & Touche Ltd as external consultant for US GAAP accounting and SEC reporting

* Tecnoglass files 2015 form 10-K, quarterly reports and announces enhancements to financial operations

* Appoints deputy Chief Financial Officer Santiago Giraldo as head of investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

