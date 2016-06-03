版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-Uranium Participation says estimated net asset value c$4.63/shr at May 31

June 3 Uranium Participation Corp

* Estimated net asset value at May 31, 2016 was cad$535.4 million or cad$4.63 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

