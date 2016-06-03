BRIEF-First Data extended maturity of about $692 mln term loans

June 3 First Data Corp

* Extended maturity of about $692 million of U.S. Dollar denominated term loans maturing on September 24, 2018 from September 24, 2018 to July 10, 2022 - SEC filing

* Extended maturity of about 226 million of its existing euro denominated term loans maturing on March 24, 2018 from March 24, 2018 to July 10, 2022