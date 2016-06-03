版本:
BRIEF-First Marblehead says termination fee for FP Resources deal about $2.6 mln

June 3 First Marblehead Corp :

* If merger agreement terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay FP Resources USA termination fee of about $2.6 million - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1UzZoww) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

