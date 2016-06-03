BRIEF-Spark Energy says Robert Lane appointed CFO

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09)
June 3 Spark Energy Inc :
* Says Robert Lane appointed CFO
* Spark Energy Inc says entered into amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Georganne Hodges, current chief financial officer, will no longer serve as chief financial officer effective June 2, 2016
* Spark Energy Inc says amendment increases elected working capital commitment of co-borrowers from $60 million to $82.5 million
* Hodges will remain an employee of company through July 15, 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1U1RkWI)
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.