版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 18:46 BJT

BRIEF-ZAIS Financial clarifies information regarding sale of seasoned, reperforming mortgage loans

June 3 ZAIS Financial Corp :

* Confirmed that unpaid principal balance of $430.7 million includes $27.0 million of non-interest bearing UPB, with a carrying value of zero

* ZAIS Financial Corp says clarifies certain information regarding sale of seasoned, reperforming mortgage loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐