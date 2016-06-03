版本:
中国
2016年 6月 3日

BRIEF-Bessemer says owns, controls, directs less than 10 pct of outstanding Class A Shopify shares

June 3 Shopify Inc :

* Bessemer Venture Partners says now collectively beneficially owns, controls and directs less than 10 percent of outstanding Class A shares of Shopify. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

