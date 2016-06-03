BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality says court denies Sessa's motion to postpone annual meeting

June 3 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* District Court's decision will stand pending appeal, Sessa's slate of candidates remains invalid and ineligible to stand for election to Ashford Prime's board

* "Sessa, or any person acting in active concert with Sessa, is enjoined from submitting Sessa's candidates for election to Ashford Prime's board"

* United States Court Of Appeals for Fifth Circuit denied Sessa Capital's "emergency" motion to postpone June 10 annual meeting