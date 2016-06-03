BRIEF-Valeant gets additional default notice; still expects 10-Q filing by June 10

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
June 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives additional notice of default under indentures due to delayed form 10-Q filing
* Company continues to expect to file form 10-Q on or before June 10, 2016
* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any indebtedness of Valeant or any of its subsidiaries
* Under its senior note indentures, co has 60 days from receipt of notice to file 10-Q, which will cure default under related indenture
* Notice does not accelerate any of Valeant's indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.