BRIEF-Signet Jewelers responds to allegations about its business practices

June 3 Signet Jewelers Ltd :

* Signet Jewelers Ltd responds to allegations about its business practices, reaffirms its "rigorous product quality practices"

* Signet Jewelers Ltd "strongly objects" to allegations on social media that it systematically mishandles jewelry repairs or engage in "diamond swapping"