版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 4日 星期六 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Constellation Brands CEO Sands' 2016 compensation $9.3 mln - SEC filing

June 3 Constellation Brands Inc:

* CEO Robert Sands' 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $8.6 million in 2015- SEC filing

* Chairman Richard Sands' 2016 total compensation was $7.4 million versus $6.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/24mEO5v Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐