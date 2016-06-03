版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 4日 星期六 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli appoints CFO Dieter Weisskopf as new CEO

June 3 (Reuters) -

* Lindt & spruengli says Ernst Tanner relinquishing role as ceo by the end of 2016

* Lindt & spruengli says tanner remains executive chairman, cfo weisskopf to take over as ceo Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

