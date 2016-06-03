版本:
中国
2016年 6月 4日

BRIEF-Kashi expands voluntary recall to include two varieties of snack bars

June 3 Kashi Co:

* Expanding voluntary recall to include 2 varieties of Kashi Brand snack bars that have potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes Source text for Eikon:

