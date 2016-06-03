BRIEF-ONESavings Bank sells Rochester interest for 104 mln stg

June 3 Onesavings Bank Plc

* Now agreed sale of its entire economic interest in Rochester Financing No.1 Plc securitisation

* Sale for for a total consideration of £104m

* Transaction generated an exceptional pre-tax gain of c.£35m subject to finalisation of fees

* One Savings Bank Plc : confirmation of disposal of economic interest in Rochester Financing No. 1 Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: