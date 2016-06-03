BRIEF-IHG to invest $200 million in Crowne Plaza brand in Americas

BRIEF-Qualcomm responds to complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission
June 3 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
* IHG to invest $200 million in Crowne Plaza brand in americas
* Investment will focus on increased sales and marketing efforts
* Will continue to selectively invest to secure high quality crowne plaza hotels in key markets throughout region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission
* Chinese firms issuing more dollar bonds, further rise forecast
* Mattel Inc - Effective as of February 8, 2017, size of board of directors was increased from ten to eleven members-SEC filing