BRIEF-IHG to invest $200 million in Crowne Plaza brand in Americas

June 3 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc

* IHG to invest $200 million in Crowne Plaza brand in americas

* Investment will focus on increased sales and marketing efforts

* Will continue to selectively invest to secure high quality crowne plaza hotels in key markets throughout region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

