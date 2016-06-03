版本:
BRIEF-Vestin Realty Mortgage II names Edwin Bentzen IV CFO

June 3 Vestin Realty Mortgage II Inc :

* Says Edwin H. Bentzen IV appointed CFO

* On June 1, 2016, Tracee Gress resigned as Chief Financial Officer Source text - 1.usa.gov/1PahSzz Further company coverage:

