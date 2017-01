BRIEF-Seaspan announces redemption of remaining series C preferred shares

June 3 Seaspan Corp

* Seaspan announces redemption of remaining series C preferred shares

* Series C preferred shares will be redeemed at cash redemption price of $25.00 per share

* Will exercise its right to redeem 4.3 million shares of its 9.50 pct series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

* Dividends on series C preferred shares to be redeemed will cease to accrue on redemption date