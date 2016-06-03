BRIEF-Poage Bankshares updates on stock repurchase program

June 3 Poage Bankshares Inc

* Poage Bankshares Inc new program authorizes repurchase of up to 150,000 shares that represents about 3.9% of shares currently outstanding

* Poage Bankshares Inc says commenced a new stock repurchase program Source text: 1.usa.gov/25F1dkH