BRIEF-Poage Bankshares updates on stock repurchase program

BRIEF-Qualcomm responds to complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission
June 3 Poage Bankshares Inc
* Poage Bankshares Inc new program authorizes repurchase of up to 150,000 shares that represents about 3.9% of shares currently outstanding
* Poage Bankshares Inc says commenced a new stock repurchase program Source text: 1.usa.gov/25F1dkH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade Commission
* Chinese firms issuing more dollar bonds, further rise forecast
* Mattel Inc - Effective as of February 8, 2017, size of board of directors was increased from ten to eleven members-SEC filing