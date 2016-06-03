版本:
2016年 6月 4日

BRIEF-Earth Island announces recall of select lots of gluten-free millet bread

June 3 Earth Island:

* Recalled distribution of Rising Hearts gluten-free millet bread, which contain roasted sunflower seeds manufactured by Sunopta

* Conducting recall of gluten-free millet bread as precautionary measure due to possible listeria contamination of sunflower seeds Source text for Eikon:

