2016年 6月 4日

BRIEF-Andersons says board to evaluate HC2 letter and latest proposal

June 3 Andersons Inc

* in a letter to HC2 - board to consider letter and latest proposal and evaluate whether it is in best interests of company

* The Andersons sends letter to HC2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

