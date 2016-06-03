版本:
BRIEF-Western Refining enters third amendment to term loan credit agreement

June 4 Western Refining Inc

* Amended agreement permitting additional dividend, stock buyback and other restricted payment capacity in an amount of up to $200 million

* Co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into third amendment to term loan credit agreement

* Amended agreement providing that $200 million of incremental term loan capacity may be used to incur additional term loans or bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

