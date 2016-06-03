BRIEF-YOU On Demand Holdings enters JV deal with Megtron

June 4 YOU On Demand Holdings Inc

* On May 30, 2016, co entered into JV agreement, pursuant to which co and Megtron have agreed to form new jointly owned company

* Under terms, JV co will have registered capital of $10 million, which co & Megtron will contribute $5 million each, to be paid in installments

* Chairperson of JV co shall be one of directors appointed by company - SEC filing

* JV co to operate, market and promote certain apps provided by co or affiliates

* CO shall ensure that JV co is connected with China online channels, overseas local channels and third-party offline channels

* Will be entitled to appoint 3 directors to JV co's board of directors and Megtron will be entitled to appoint 2 directors

