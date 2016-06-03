BRIEF-Celgene says data from investigational treatment with revlimid capsules

June 3 Celgene Corp :

* Announced data from meta-analysis of overall survival in patients receiving investigational treatment with Revlimid (Lenalidomide) capsules

* Findings demonstrated significantly prolonged overall survival compared to control arm of placebo or no maintenance

* Analysis of three studies shows 26 pct reduction in risk of death, representing about 2.5-year increase in median survival versus placebo