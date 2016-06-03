版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 4日 星期六 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Tony Fadell leaves Nest, Marwan Fawaz joins company as new CEO - Nest blog

June 3 (Reuters) -

* Tony Fadell says will" remain involved in my new capacity as an advisor to Alphabet and Larry Page "- Nest blog

* Marwan Fawaz is joining Nest as the company's new CEO - Nest blog

Source text - (bit.ly/1Ps7w3o)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐