June 3 Tetra Technologies Inc

* Says drew down a total of $65.0 million on its revolving credit facility under credit agreement dated as of june 27, 2006

* Intends to use the proceeds to purchase for cash notes validly tendered in its previously announced tender offer - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/1Wzz4X2