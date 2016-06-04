版本:
BRIEF-Merck KGaA partners with Array BioPharma, Pierre Fabre on mCRC phase iii trial

June 4 Merck KGaA

* Says partners with Array BioPharma and Pierre Fabre to initiate braf-mutant mCRC phase iii trial Further company coverage:

