公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar reaches deal with workers union

June 6 Rogers Sugar Inc :

* Says bargaining agreement ratified at Lantic Inc's montreal refinery

* Says all production activities will resume ,expects a return to normal activities as soon as possible

* Reached a deal with union of Montreal refinery and will be returning to work within next few hours

