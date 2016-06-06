版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Therametrics sells Therametrics Clinical Supply Services s.r.l.

June 6 Therametrics Holding AG :

* Entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of Therametrics Clinical Supply Services s.r.l. to its shareholder Fin Posillipo S.p.A.

* CSS Italy is being sold for a cash consideration that the company will use to provide additional capitalization to the CRO Subsidiaries Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

