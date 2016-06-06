版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says phase III study shows Actemra/Roactemra maintained steroid-free remission

June 6 Roche Holding Ag

* Says phase III study shows Roche's Actemra/Roactemra maintained steroid-free remission in people with giant cell arteritis Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐