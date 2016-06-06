BRIEF-Mereo Biopharma to list on London's AIM

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
June 6 Mereo Biopharma
* Proposed admission to trading on AIM and a further capital raise of 14.8 mln stg
* Proceeds of private placement and convertible loan will provide additional funds to 76.5 million stg committed in July 2015
* Private placement of its ordinary shares raising gross proceeds of 11.35 million stg at a price of 2.21 stg per ordinary share
* A cash investment by existing shareholder novartis by way of a convertible loan, in amount of 3.46 million stg
* Trading in Mereo's ordinary shares on AIM market is expected to commence at 8:00am on 9 June 2016 under ticker symbol "MPH"
* RBC Capital Markets is acting as global coordinator, private placement agent and broker to company
* Cantor Fitzgerald Europe is acting as nominated adviser, private placement agent and broker. Evercore is acting as financial adviser Source text for Eikon:
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: